Matic: United Still In Title Fight

Nemanja Matic feels United can now challenge for the Premier League title , if they play the same way they did against Tottenham against other top six sides.

Manchester United won the Tottenham after a lone goal courtesy of Martial, ended the game 1-0.

Matic put on a sound display, playing in Lukaku and setting up plays and he believes they can win the title by doing it again.

“If we play like this and continue to play like this we can compete for the title,” Matic told Sky Sports.

“It was very important for us against a very good team – one of the best teams in the league.

“And thanks to Martial we managed to score and win a difficult game against opponents who were very good today.

“They had more of the ball in the first half but we had more clear chances than them. As I said they are great and play great football but the most important thing is the result and we managed to win.

“It’s important to continue to win these types of games. We dropped points in the last game and against Liverpool so it was very important to win at home especially.”

