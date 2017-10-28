Max Crocombe Apologies For Urinating On The Pitch After Getting Sent Off

Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe was sent off for urinating during his side’s 2-1 win at Bradford Park Avenue.

Max Crocombe, 24, shown red in the 87th minute of the National League North game.

“He was told by the steward twice not to do it and he went ahead and had a pee,” said Park Avenue secretary Colin Barker.

Crocombe later apologised, saying he has been in an “uncomfortable position” and made “an error in judgment”.

Writing on his Twitter account, he added: “My intention was never to offend anyone and I’d like to apologise to both clubs and sets of supporters.”

A spectator made a formal complaint and the incident was reported to the police.

Barker added: “He went to the side of the stand as I understand it. I didn’t actually see it, but the referee definitely sent him off for it because he was alerted to it by his linesman.”

