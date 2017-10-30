Mbalula warns farm murder demonstrators to be peaceful – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Mbalula warns farm murder demonstrators to be peaceful
Citizen
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula speaks at the Tshwane Training Academy during the re-launch of the SAPS Tactical Response and Tracking Teams, 29 September 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles …
Protest against farm murders planned
#FarmMurders: Massive convoy set to descend on Cape Town (AUDIO)
Western Cape to tackle farm murders
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!