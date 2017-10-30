Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mbalula warns farm murder demonstrators to be peaceful – Citizen

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Mbalula warns farm murder demonstrators to be peaceful
Citizen
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula speaks at the Tshwane Training Academy during the re-launch of the SAPS Tactical Response and Tracking Teams, 29 September 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles …
Protest against farm murders plannedEyewitness News
#FarmMurders: Massive convoy set to descend on Cape Town (AUDIO)Independent Online
Western Cape to tackle farm murdersSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
Gears Of Biz
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.