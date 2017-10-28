Mechville.com Connects Car Owners with Mechanics in Lagos

Mechville.com, an online platform dedicated to connecting car owners with auto technicians, has made a debut in Lagos. Already, over 50 certified auto technicians are on the platform, providing top-notch auto services to car owners that have signed on to the service at very competitive charges.

Mr. Olu Okusanya, Managing Director, Partboyz Auto Parts Limited, owners of Mechville.com, disclosed this in Lagos as he unfolds plans for the launch of a mobile app for the service as well as expansion moves to other parts of the country. Okusanya said Mechville.com is fast becoming the first choice of discerning vehicle owners across the nooks and crannies of Lagos for its best service deals.

“At Mechville.com, we make it easy and affordable to maintain your car by connecting you to the right professionals. With more than 50 automobile technicians across Nigeria, you can locate mechanics closest to you, call and ask for quotes to help you pick the best professional for your car repair,” Okusanya said.

Disclosing that Mechvile.com works in three simple ways, the Partboyz Auto Parts boss said: “Mechville works in three simple steps. Simply log on to the site and describe what’s wrong with your car. Then choose a technician that is closest to you or that’s best suited for the job. Your car is fixed and you can rate and review the job done.”

Okusanya maintained that Mechville.com has continued to grow its clientele because of the services provided by the technicians on the platform and the testimonials of satisfied customers.

“Mechville.com offers a win-win service as both our technicians and customers are daily expressing satisfaction at the values being provided by the platform.

For the mechanics, who are specialised in broad areas of auto repairs and services, Mechville has been of immense benefit as customers find it easy to locate them for quick business, “ Okusanya said. “And for the car owners looking for urgent and immediate attention to their vehicles, all they just need to do is to log on to the platform to locate the nearest service provider to them.”

