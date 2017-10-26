Meet Sexy American Model Cheyenne Laneé The Official Lookalike Of Billionaire Celebrity TV Presenter ‘Oprah Winfrey (Photos)’

Model Cheyenne Laneé was not expecting to go viral when she took some promo photos for her upcoming podcast — and she was definitely not prepared to be dubbed the “Motor

The post Meet Sexy American Model Cheyenne Laneé The Official Lookalike Of Billionaire Celebrity TV Presenter ‘Oprah Winfrey (Photos)’ appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

