Meet Suleiman Galadima, The New Chairman Of The Corruption & Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has appointed Suleiman Galadima, a retired justice of the supreme court, as the new chairman of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO). NJC
The post Meet Suleiman Galadima, The New Chairman Of The Corruption & Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!