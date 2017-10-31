Meet Suleiman Galadima, The New Chairman Of The Corruption & Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has appointed Suleiman Galadima, a retired justice of the supreme court, as the new chairman of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO). NJC

