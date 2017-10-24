Meet The Nigerian Man Who Recruits Strippers For A Club In Ikeja.. Read What He Said About Married Women
Who knew strippers get paid this much? A Nigerian man took to Instagram to advertise vacancies for the jobs of strippers for a club in Ikeja, Lagos and says the
The post Meet The Nigerian Man Who Recruits Strippers For A Club In Ikeja.. Read What He Said About Married Women appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!