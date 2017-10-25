Pages Navigation Menu

Meeting of the Presidential Task Force on Ecowas single currency in Niamey Niger Republic yesterday.

L-R: President of Niger Muhammadou Issoufou; President Muhammadu Buhari; Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu; Sokoto State Governor Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwa; Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, and Minister for Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun during the 4th Meeting of the Presidential Task Force on Ecowas single currency in Niamey Niger Republic yesterday.

