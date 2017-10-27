Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mel B accuses husband of domestic violence – Telangana Today

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Telangana Today

Mel B accuses husband of domestic violence
Telangana Today
“Miss Brown now takes the position she was drugged by Belafonte throughout the course of the marriage,” one of Belafonte's lawyers Philip Cohen. By AuthorIANS | Published: 28th Oct 2017 12:32 am. Mel B. Singer Mel B, currently in the midst of a bitter …
Mel B Claims She Was Drugged By Her Estranged Husband Throughout MarriageEBONY.com (blog)
Mel B Claims Belafonte Drugged Her Throughout Their 10-Year MarriageOlisa Blogazine (satire) (press release) (blog)
Mel B files court docs to make her ex stay away from her new manWonderwall
HelloBeautiful –Hollywood.com
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.