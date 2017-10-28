Men: Alarming rate of prostate enlargement and cancer

By Paul Torty

INTRODUCTION; INFECTIONS, INFERTILITY AND URINARY PROBLEMS

During One of my seminars onprostate enlargement in Abuja where I have gone to share experiences with my audience who are mostly aging men from ages 40 and above. I had barely introduced my topic concerning prostate enlargement and cancer and how the challenge is now a serious problem and also rated by the American Prostate Cancer Society as one of the major causes of death in men. When a woman with her two sons managed to bring their aging father to the venue. He was on cathethar, and hardly passes out urine, hence he was placed on cathethar, a urinary aid that helped him to pass out urine. Their fear is that the man who was over 70 years was too old to go through rigorous stress and pains of surgery, as a result they came to the venue of my seminar to hear from me and know how the man can be on our prostate formula called prostalyn herbal which they have had so many testimonies about. However, before they visited, surgery was recommended, but within one month of taking our herbal formular called PROSTALYN HERBAL he removed the cathethar and he can now pass out urine normally without the urinary aid. Further test showed that the PSA reduced also. Before they came to see me they have been advised to go for surgery, as well as a biopsy test.

Further research says that men from the ages of 40 and above should at least begin medical diagnoses such as prostate scan and P.S.A (prostate specific antigen). Early symptoms of prostate problems are urinary incontinence, i.e excess urination, difficult urination which can lead to sudden urinary blockage, urinary retention and inability to completely empty the bladder. Other symptoms are urinary urgency, and frequent urination, especially at night. Men with these symptoms should not ignore the symptoms because it could lead to risky stages of prostate problems metamorphosing in elevated P.S.A i.e (prostate specific antigen), prostate cancer and total blockage of urine.

Let me quickly mention that Dr Paul Torty shuttles betwen Lagos and Abuja for consultations, please call him on 08038824033 for his schedules.Also note that we have updated our website http://www.drpaultorty.com/ and a facebook account, Dr Paul Torty, through which you can easily read my health blog online, as well as easily make your enquiries for all diagnoses and services done in our independent medical laboratory outfit professionally managed by licensed health officers. You can also place order for different range of our herbal remedies for diabetes, prostate enlargement and urinary problems, as well as ulcer, infections, fibroid cases, male and female infertility such as low sperm count (oligospermia) and hormonal/ovulation problems in women.

Also remedies for Asthma, hepatitis, weightloss, weight gain, skin disorders, high Bp and Athritis etc. As a matter of fact our website is fully loaded and my face book page – Dr Paul Torty is loaded also. Visit our Facebook pages, and website. Make your comment and also like the pages. Besides, I have reliable agent in Abuja, Kaduna, and an office in Enugu and other agents in Onitsha, Owerri, Port Harcourt, and Warri. Distance is no barrier wherever you are, call now. In Owerri, our agent is a volunteer agent who took our herbal remedies on account of long term infertility and today has become our mouthpiece in Owerri having taken our remedies with his wife and had twin babies.

He currently serves as our agent in Owerri for different range of our herbal remedies – for prostate enlargement, infertility, and infection related health issues including our NAFDAC registered formular called BATULIN and PROSTALYN HERBAL for prostate enlargement and urinary issues and PSA in men.

PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT AND URINARY PROBLEMS

Let me relate these few testimonies to our readers; During my enlightenment tour on prostate enlargement in Lagos, a diplomat had met me with his prostate ultrasound result which indicated that his prostate was massively enlarged.

His PSA was profusely elevated. He also experienced difficult urination and occasional excessive urination at night. He was on our remedy shortly before his retirement as he went back to his country. He became well thereafter. He had continued to introduce me to his people and had invited me to establish an office in his country at his expense.

Call Dr Paul Torty on 08038824033 08037140368, 08051625888, 08099829832,08083860575. Distance is a not a barrier, wherever you are, call now. email paultorty@yahoo.com face book; Dr Paul Torty

