Mercedes-Benz Recalls Upto 492,290 Cars Due To Accidental Deployment Of Airbags

In their quest to be he top notch in automobile industry and for excellence, Mercedes-Benz has recalled 492,290 of its cars due to faulty airbags that may accidentally deploy itself. Although this problem is not related to the Takata airbag-inflator recalls, caused by accidental deployment of ungrounded drivers-side airbag without notice.

Furthermore, some recent and late-model vehicles are affected, such as the 2012-2018 C-class sedan, coupe; the 2012-2017 E-class sedan, coupe, and wagon; the 2015-2018 GLA-class; the 2016-2018 GLC-class; the 2013-2015 GLK-class; the 2014-2018 CLA-class and the 2014-2017 B-class Electric Drive.

Vehicles not cited include the 2013 E63 AMG and the 2016 C450 AMG Sport. 6430 new cars and 20,964 used cars were in dealers inventory as of October 16.

The company says airbags may deploy if the steering-column clockspring breaks, which may expose the component to a charge. The clockspring allows the steering wheel to rotate without disconnecting the electrical wires inside. Therefore if the clockspring gets damaged due to wear and tear, the airbag light comes up. Only if that happens will there be a risk of the airbag deploying.