Messi and Paulinho on target as Barca boss Valverde enjoys victorious return to Bilbao – The42

Messi and Paulinho on target as Barca boss Valverde enjoys victorious return to Bilbao
Messi and Paulinho on target as Barca boss Valverde enjoys victorious return to Bilbao
The Catalan club extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 games and now lead the table by four points. By The42 Team Saturday 28 Oct 2017, 10:13 PM. Sat 10:13 PM 6,189 Views 24 Comments. http://the42.ie/3670043. Share3 Tweet Email.
