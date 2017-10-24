Messi blames 5 people for best player award miss

Barcelona star striker, Lionel Messi reportedly blames five people for Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo winning the FIFA Player of the Year award on Monday night.

Ronaldo scooped the prize with 43.16 per cent of the vote after firing Real Madrid to both the La Liga and Champions League titles last term. Messi had to make do with second best, with the Barcelona star finishing second ahead of former team-mate and Paris Saint-Germain ace Neymar.

And Spanish website Diario Gol claims the Argentina international blames his failure to win the accolade on five people.

Top of his list are supposedly Barcelona managerial staff Josep Maria Bartomeu and Robert Fernandez.

Both men have come under heavy scrutiny in the last 12 months with Barcelona failing to fire on all cylinders on the pitch. President Bartomeu is disliked by many Barcelona fans, with the opinion being that he was to blame for Neymar’s move to PSG back in August.

Messi reportedly thinks technical director Fernandez was also an obstacle, with the 55-year-old struggling to deliver top signings in recent years.

Additionally, Diario Gol say Messi also points the finger at former boss Luis Enrique.

Enrique left the Nou Camp this summer after three successful years in the job, though failed to deliver either La Liga or the Champions League during his final year in charge.

And Messi is also reported to be furious with two of his Barcelona team-mates.

The 30-year-old reckons Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer have both been Nou Camp flops.

Both players arrived last summer from Valencia, but neither has been able to make their mark in Barcelona.

