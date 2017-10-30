Messi snubs Azerbaijan, Ukraine for Eagles – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Messi snubs Azerbaijan, Ukraine for Eagles
Vanguard
Argentina were advised by senior players of their national team led by captain Lionel Messi to settle for a friendly game against Nigeria ahead of Azerbaijan and Ukraine. Messi. The FA in Argentina were in talks with Azerbaijan and also Ukraine for a …
Nigeria Vs Argentina: Why Messi chose Super Eagles ahead of Ukraine for friendly
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!