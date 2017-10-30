Pages Navigation Menu

Messi snubs Azerbaijan, Ukraine for Eagles – Vanguard

Vanguard

Messi snubs Azerbaijan, Ukraine for Eagles
Vanguard
Argentina were advised by senior players of their national team led by captain Lionel Messi to settle for a friendly game against Nigeria ahead of Azerbaijan and Ukraine. Messi. The FA in Argentina were in talks with Azerbaijan and also Ukraine for a
Nigeria Vs Argentina: Why Messi chose Super Eagles ahead of Ukraine for friendly

