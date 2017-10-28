Mesut Ozil’s hopes of a January move to Manchester United ‘in tatters’ – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Mesut Ozil's hopes of a January move to Manchester United 'in tatters'
Mirror.co.uk
Mesut Ozil's hopes of a January move to Manchester United are in tatters, report football.london. Arsenal's German World Cup winner has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with some reports suggesting he has already told …
Arsene Wenger won't retire until he wins the Premier League title again
Arsene Wenger insists he can win title before leaving Arsenal after likening modern football to Brexit-bound Britain
Arsene Wenger warns of Brexit-like hangover once he leaves Arsenal
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!