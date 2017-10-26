Pages Navigation Menu

Metuh reacts to allegation that he ‘betrayed’ Jonathan

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Politics

Olisa Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday declared that he will never connive with anyone against former President Goodluck Jonathan. Metuh was reacting to a statement credited to the Save Ijaw Nation Group, where they claimed his appeal to an Abuja Federal High Court to compel the former […]

