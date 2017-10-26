Metuh’s trial: Court strikes out Dasuki’s application against subpoena

FEDERAL HIGH Court in Abuja, yesterday, struck out an application by the detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Sambo Dasuki, seeking an order setting aside the subpoena directing him to appear in court to testify on behalf of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Olisa Metuh. The trial judge, […]

