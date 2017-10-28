Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B team up on New Single “Motor Sport” | Listen on BN

Migos kick off the anticipation for their forthcoming “Culture II” album in style as they enlist rap queens Nicki Minaj & Cardi B on the first single off the project, “Motor Sport“. The CuBeatz & MurderBeatz produced track allays fears of any beef between Nicki & Cardi although the former had congratulated the latter on […]

