Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B team up on New Single “Motor Sport” | Listen on BN
Migos kick off the anticipation for their forthcoming “Culture II” album in style as they enlist rap queens Nicki Minaj & Cardi B on the first single off the project, “Motor Sport“. The CuBeatz & MurderBeatz produced track allays fears of any beef between Nicki & Cardi although the former had congratulated the latter on […]
