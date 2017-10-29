‘Mike Tyson, names of trees, rivers were on INEC register in 2010’ – Jega
Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Attahiru Jega, has disclosed that names of “trees, of rivers, and international figures like Mike Tyson and Queen Elizabeth II” were on INEC register when he assumed office. Jega said these fictitious names were his first major challenge on assumption of office. He made the disclosure […]
