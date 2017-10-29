Mikel Agu on target in Bursaspor win over Antalyaspor – Goal.com
Mikel Agu on target in Bursaspor win over Antalyaspor
Mikel Agu found the back of the net in Bursaspor's 4-0 thrashing of Antalyaspor in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig game. The Nigeria international gave the hosts the lead in the 37th minute before the visitors were reduced to ten men after Maicon received …
