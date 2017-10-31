Milan judge expected to decide on Eni, Shell indictment over Nigeria on December 20 – source – Reuters
Reuters
Milan judge expected to decide on Eni, Shell indictment over Nigeria on December 20 – source
Reuters
MILAN (Reuters) – A Milan judge is expected to decide on whether to send oil majors Eni (ENI.MI) and Shell (RDSa.L) to trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria on December 20, two legal sources said on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO: Eni's logo is seen in front …
