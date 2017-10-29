Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Milwaukee class video gets attention of Michelle Obama, other celebs – WISN Milwaukee

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


WISN Milwaukee

Milwaukee class video gets attention of Michelle Obama, other celebs
WISN Milwaukee
A rap video featuring Milwaukee school children, set to the beat of Tee Grizzley's "First Day Out," has taken social media by storm and attracted the attention of some high profile people, including former first lady Michelle Obama. The track and video …
Inspiring! 2 young girls rap about importance of education – and even Michelle Obama loves itTUKO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.