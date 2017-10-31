Mimi Orjiekwe Publicly Sends Ex Husband A Warning Message

Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, has taken to social media to call out her estranged husband,actor Charles Billion whom she had accused of infidelity. Charles hardly acknowledged the birth of their baby and Mimi went on social media to blast him, saying he’s just a sperm donor. Now, she has taken to social media to call out …

The post Mimi Orjiekwe Publicly Sends Ex Husband A Warning Message appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

