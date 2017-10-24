Minister announces N1bn reward for best performing agency

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, on Tuesday announced a plan to give agencies under his supervision with good performance rewards. Onu said the best rated agency would get cash reward of N1billion naira. The second placed agency would get cash reward of N500m, while the third placed agency would get N250m. […]

Minister announces N1bn reward for best performing agency

