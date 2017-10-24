Minister announces N1bn reward for best performing agency
The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, on Tuesday announced a plan to give agencies under his supervision with good performance rewards. Onu said the best rated agency would get cash reward of N1billion naira. The second placed agency would get cash reward of N500m, while the third placed agency would get N250m. […]
Minister announces N1bn reward for best performing agency
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!