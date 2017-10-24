Minister Commissions Limi Children’s Hospital In Abuja

By Doyin Ojosipe, Abuja

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, yesterday, commissioned Limi Children’s Hospital in Abuja.

Speaking at the commissioning, yesterday, Bello said he was happy to be part of the epoch-making event of the opening of Abuja premier designated children specialist hospital, Limi Children’s Hospital.

Represented by the secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat, Barr Amanda Pam, the minister said the coming of the hospital with state-of-the-art facility at this time of the nation’s history is commendable.

“I wish to congratulate both management and staff of Limi Children’s Hospital for this giant stride. This achievement is in line with the change agenda for present administration led by President Muhammad Buhari.

“Children are gifts from God, and therefore, should always be looked after passionately and compassionately. I am happy to announce that all our hospitals are fully equipped to handle all health related cases including those of women and children in the FCT,” the minister said.

Earlier on, the chairman, Limi Hospital, Dr Remilekun Iseko, disclosed that the essence of establishing a children’s specialist hospital is to meet the health needs of children in the FCT and beyond.

This is even as she said the hospital is not exclusively for children of the rich and elite in the society, adding that it is accessible and affordable to the general public.