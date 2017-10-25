Minister, Experts Canvass For National Policy On Waste Management

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

‎Experts in waste management have called for a national policy on waste management in order to properly manage and benefit from the opportunities inherent in disposable waste.

Speaking at a waste summit on “Sustainable Management of Municipal Waste, Challenges, opportunities and policies in Nigeria, the FCT minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, represented by the Acting Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Omolola Oluwatoyin Olanipekun, in our fast developing capital city, waste management is of utmost concern amongst the priority areas of the Honourable Minister and that is why this summit is a “stitch in time” to chart a way forward by examining and deliberating on available policies and current regulations on waste management in the country towards redefining the state of environment especially in the Federal capital city.

“While I know that this forum must have attracted experts from the various fields in environment, I hope that the resolutions reached at the end will be useful to the FCT Administration and possibly showcase new ideas, Technology, Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) and much more recycling opportunities which will be implemented to the benefit of the people. It is high time we graduate from collect and dump process and incorporate meaningful strategies into our waste management stream so as to benefit from other aspects of waste, empower the people by tapping into the valuable aspects of waste management. I have this believe, that…“Waste is no waste at all, but waste to other useful resources that can create wealth “

‎Also speaking on the summit, the convener and CEO of Mezzagers Environmental Services, Abiemi Sanusi said it is an opportunity for experts to come together and offer solution on how to manage waste. Waste management starts from where it was generated and progresses to where it was dumped.

“We want to discuss so many challenges associated with this process and how we can manage them.

Only 40 percent of waste any collected in Nigeria and this not good enough. For us to collect about 90 to 95 percent of waste, we need a national waste policy. If we have any effective waste policy that form the guidelines, everybody will be aligned to the guidelines as how things are to be done. When there is a firework, you and I from our home will know that there is guidelines for how things should be done with our waste.”

He further noted that “waste generation and management has become such an important issue in building sustainable and livable cities around the world. Efficient waste management impacts on public health, economy and social wellbeing of the people. Municipal Waste, which are waste collected and treated by or for municipalities, covers waste from households, similar waste from commerce and trade, office buildings, institutions and small businesses. Garden waste, street sweepings, contents of litter containers and market waste if managed as household waste.

“Based on World Bank estimate of waste generation by countries and regions of the world, Nigeria total waste generation presently, is estimated to be 25million tons/yearout of which urban waste generation per day is 40,959tons/day.

“The urban waste generation is estimated to grow by about 147 percent (101,307 tons/day) in the year 2025. The per-capital waste generation is also expected to grow from 0.56 kg/capital/day to 0.8 kg/capital/day. Presently, only about 60 percent of this waste is being collected while Nigeria still has 100 percent of unsound disposal with recycling rate hovering around 0 percent (Waste Atlas).”

Sanusi also warned that “without substantial infrastructure, investment, process management and policies, the effects of continuous growth of Municipal Waste could be overwhelming and pose great danger to the population of this country and this is why the focus of this year’s Abuja Waste Summit is centered around Municipal Waste Management.The platform aims to discuss the challenges, opportunities and policies with projection offinding solutions to challenging issues and take full advantage of the opportunities.”