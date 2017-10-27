Minister links diabetes to increasing cases of kidney failure

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has that there is an increase in the population of Nigerians with kidney problems due to diabetes. He spoke at a one-day Sanofi Diabetes Summit, themed, Diabetes: New Management Trends towards Improving Outcomes. According to Adewole, a quarter of the 15 million people living with diabetes in Africa […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

