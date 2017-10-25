Minister moves to ensure occupational safety, health in construction sector

MINISTER of State Labour and Employment, Prof. Stephen Ocheni has affirmed that towards mitigating failures and accidents recorded in the construction sector in the recent past, his ministry is working on a draft Construction Regulations to guide easy compliance and provide access to best practice for high Occupational Safety and Health performance Nigeria. The Minister […]

