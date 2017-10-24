Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Minister orders restoration of Nyanya market converted to residence

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has ordered that the Nyanya Market illegally converted into residential accommodation be reversed to its original purpose. Bello gave the directives when the Ministerial Taskforce on Traffic Decongestion and Environmental Sanitation along the Nyanya – Karu – Karshi Road, led by its Chairman, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Nienge […]

Minister orders restoration of Nyanya market converted to residence

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.