Minister orders restoration of Nyanya market converted to residence

The Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has ordered that the Nyanya Market illegally converted into residential accommodation be reversed to its original purpose. Bello gave the directives when the Ministerial Taskforce on Traffic Decongestion and Environmental Sanitation along the Nyanya – Karu – Karshi Road, led by its Chairman, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Nienge […]

