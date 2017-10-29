Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Minister under probe for asking secretary to buy sex toys

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The British Government is set to investigate a minister over allegations he asked his secretary to buy sex toys and addressed her in demeaning language. Jeremy Hunt, Health Secretary, said Mark Garnier’s behavior will be investigated by the Cabinet Office which is responsible for ensuring effective government to see if he violated ministerial codes of […]

Minister under probe for asking secretary to buy sex toys

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.