Misau appears before Senate c’ttee, says IGP Idris bought 2 SUVs for Buhari’s wife – Vanguard

Misau appears before Senate c'ttee, says IGP Idris bought 2 SUVs for Buhari's wife
ABUJA—THERE was a new twist to the lingering crisis between the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mr Ibrahim Idris, and Senator Isah Hamman Misau (APC, Bauchi Central) as the latter, yesterday, alleged that the Police boss purchased two Prado SUVs for …
