Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Misau vs IGP: Police reacts to allegations of gift to Aisha Buhari, age falsification

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Police Force has reacted to claim by Senator Isa Misau that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris bought two jeeps for the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari. Spokesperson of the Force, Jimoh Moshood said the allegation by Misau were “baseless and an outright falsehood.” Describing the report as a calculated attempt […]

Misau vs IGP: Police reacts to allegations of gift to Aisha Buhari, age falsification

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.