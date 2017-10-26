Misau vs IGP: Police reacts to allegations of gift to Aisha Buhari, age falsification

The Nigerian Police Force has reacted to claim by Senator Isa Misau that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris bought two jeeps for the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari. Spokesperson of the Force, Jimoh Moshood said the allegation by Misau were “baseless and an outright falsehood.” Describing the report as a calculated attempt […]

Misau vs IGP: Police reacts to allegations of gift to Aisha Buhari, age falsification

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

