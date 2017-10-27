Misau vs IGP: Presidency speaks on allegations of SUVs gift to Aisha Buhari

Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman on Thursday reacted to the allegations by Senator Isah Misau that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris gave two SUVs to the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari as gifts. Misau, senator representing Bauchi central, had claimed that the IGP gave the SUVs to the president’s wife […]

Misau vs IGP: Presidency speaks on allegations of SUVs gift to Aisha Buhari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

