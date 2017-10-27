Misau’s Allegation: Aisha Buhari Denies Receiving SUVs From IGP

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has reacted with a denial to an allegation by the senator representing Bauchi central, Isah Misau, that she received two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) “illegally” from the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Misau had told the Senate Ad-hoc Committee assigned to probe the IGP on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife had requested a Sienna and Hiace bus through her aide but Idris bought two SUVs for her.

He added that the vehicles were purchased for her personal use and was “not part of appropriation.”

“I still have some contract papers that the IG himself submitted to the court (Misau Vs FG) where the first lady through her aide-de-camp requested a Toyota Hiace and a Sienna. The same day that the ADC wrote, the IG minuted that she should be given two jeeps. And it is not part of the appropriation. If you look at the appropriation, there is nowhere they said the first lady should be given two jeeps,” the lawmaker had said.

But reacting via a tweet, the president’s wife denied the allegation.

I am still using my personal cars https://t.co/pfwasnUn4y — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 26, 2017

“I am still using my personal cars,” the tweet read.

In an attempt to absolve herself completely from the allegation, Mrs. Buhari issued a statement to buttress her position on the matter.

In the statement signed by her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, Mrs Buhari insisted that she was still using the vehicles allocated to her during the campaigns in 2015.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the news being widely circulated, and attributed to a member of the Senate that two SUVs from the Inspector General of Police were given to wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, personally. “The wife of the President wants to make it clear that since the assumption of office of her husband as President of Nigeria, she did not receive these mentioned vehicles. “Furthermore, the vehicles she is still using belong to the family and were the ones used during the campaign for 2015 elections, including the one for her entourage.”

