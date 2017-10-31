Pages Navigation Menu

Miss Peru contestants list Statistics of Violence against Women instead of Body Measurements

While it is expected of women in beauty pageants to list their body measurements (bust, waist, hip), the contestants of Miss Peru defied the norm and instead listed statistics of violence against women across their country. Peru has seen a feminist uprising in recent years. Gender based violence in the country largely goes unpunished, and, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

