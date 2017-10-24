Mission to Togo confirms clampdown on pro-democracy protests









A Pan-African delegation on a fact-finding mission to Togo said it has found out the extent of the ongoing state clampdown on pro-democracy protests in the country.

The group said in a statement on Monday that after arriving and meeting with local civil society groups on the ground in mid-October, the three-person delegation were detained by police and has their phones, laptops and passports confiscated,while local groups were interrogated about the meetings.

Recall, widespread pro-democracy protests erupted across Togo, and in cities in neighbouring ‎countries and Europe, in August. Led by the political opposition, protesters are demanding an end to the country’s 50-year ruling dynasty.

‎The crux of the issue is calling for constitutional reforms, including the introduction of two-term limits for President.President Faure Gnassingbe, already in his third term, has been in Power since 2005,when he took the reigns after the death of his father, Gnassingbe Eyadema who ruled Togo for 38 years.

‎As part of Africans Rising solidarity with social movements and civil society groups, engaged in struggles for justice, peace and dignity, a delegation from African Rising embarked in struggles for justice, peace, and dignity, a delegation from African Rising embarked on a fact-finding mission to Togo on Monday,9 October 2017,the statement said.

‎The Purpose of this mission, according to the statement, was to understand first hand the dynamics of the public protests and to explore ways to play a constructive role in efforts to secure lasting, peaceful and just resolutions to the political crisis facing the country.

According to the statement, the delegation is prepared to meet with representatives of government, civil society organisations(CSOs), such as Togo Stand Up Citizen Front and other stakeholders, aimed at finding lasting solution to lingering issues resulting to the protests.

