Miyatti Allah are cow-worshippers out for mass murder – Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the Miyetti Allah, a cattle breeders association, as cow worshippers out for “mass murder”. He said this while stressing that the association has nothing to do with God but violence, terror, racism and paganism. Fani-Kayode likened to association to Sudanese Janjaweed in Darfur, whose sole aim other than mass murder is […]
Miyatti Allah are cow-worshippers out for mass murder – Femi Fani-Kayode
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!