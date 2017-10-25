MMM crashes again in Nigeria – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
MMM crashes again in Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Mavrodi Mondial Movement, simply known as MMM Nigeria has crashed again for the third time. Top Guider, Andrew Marc, took to his Facebook page on Wednesday morning to blame himself for the latest crash while confessing that there was no more …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!