Mnangagwa To Be See Fire In Bulawayo – ZimEye – Zimbabwe News

Mnangagwa To Be See Fire In Bulawayo
Dorrothy Ndoro| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to be roasted in Bulawayo as ZANU PF sits for one of its last Youth Interface rallies in Matebeleland before holding the crunch congress that is to “prune out” the Presidium of suspected debris.
