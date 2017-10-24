Mo Abudu Stepped Out All Decked In Designers For An Event

Media practitioner, Mo Abudu stepped out to Ifeoma William’s Michael Jackson themed party last weekend in this Goldleaf dolce and Gabbana dress paired with Louboutin shoes. With her movies, The Wedding Party’ and ‘Fifty’ grossing a lot of money in the cinemas, Mo definitely has a good eye for a winning script. She was included …

