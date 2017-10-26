Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mobil takes over ownership of Qua Iboe power plant

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN) Ltd., operator of NNPC, MPN Joint Venture, on Thursday said it had reached commercial terms with Qua Iboe Power Plant Limited (QIPPL) for the transfer of ownership of the Qua Iboe power project. Mr Paul Arinze, General Manager, Public and Government Affairs in a statement in Lagos, said the agreement included the supply of gas from the NNPC/MPN joint venture offshore facilities to the power plant.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.