Mobil takes over ownership of Qua Iboe power plant

Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN) Ltd., operator of NNPC, MPN Joint Venture, on Thursday said it had reached commercial terms with Qua Iboe Power Plant Limited (QIPPL) for the transfer of ownership of the Qua Iboe power project. Mr Paul Arinze, General Manager, Public and Government Affairs in a statement in Lagos, said the agreement included the supply of gas from the NNPC/MPN joint venture offshore facilities to the power plant.

