Mohammed Ali gets suspended from boxing after testing positive to drugs

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Team Great Britain, boxer Muhammad Ali, has been provisionally suspended from all international and domestic competitions after testing positive for a banned steroid, the international amateur boxing association says. Ali tested positive during a World Series Boxing match between Morocco Atlas Lions and British Lionhearts in Casablanca in April. AIBA said on its website on …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

