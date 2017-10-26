Mohammed Ali gets suspended from boxing after testing positive to drugs

Team Great Britain, boxer Muhammad Ali, has been provisionally suspended from all international and domestic competitions after testing positive for a banned steroid, the international amateur boxing association says. Ali tested positive during a World Series Boxing match between Morocco Atlas Lions and British Lionhearts in Casablanca in April. AIBA said on its website on …

The post Mohammed Ali gets suspended from boxing after testing positive to drugs appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

