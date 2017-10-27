Pages Navigation Menu

Mompha Exposes Hushpuppi, Claims His Father Is A Taxi Driver And His Mother, A Bread Seller

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi’s friend and close associate, Mompha has exposed the self-acclaimed Gucci billionaire in a new post. According to Mompha, Hushpuppi’s dad is a Taxi Driver while his mother is a bread seller. He also revealed he accommodates Hushpuppi whenever he comes to Dubai, Hush brings girls to his house because he cannot afford …

