Mompha Exposes Hushpuppi, Claims His Father Is A Taxi Driver And His Mother, A Bread Seller

Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi’s friend and close associate, Mompha has exposed the self-acclaimed Gucci billionaire in a new post. According to Mompha, Hushpuppi’s dad is a Taxi Driver while his mother is a bread seller. He also revealed he accommodates Hushpuppi whenever he comes to Dubai, Hush brings girls to his house because he cannot afford …

The post Mompha Exposes Hushpuppi, Claims His Father Is A Taxi Driver And His Mother, A Bread Seller appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

