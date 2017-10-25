Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Money laundering!!! Court fixes November 22 for Patience Jonathan hearing

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  The Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed November 22 as a date to take a decision on the guilty plea of four firms which were allegedly used to launder a sum of $15, 591,700 for Mrs. Patience Jonathan. The concerned firms are linked to a former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on …

The post Money laundering!!! Court fixes November 22 for Patience Jonathan hearing appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.