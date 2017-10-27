Monkey Pox now in 11 states as WHO lab confirms 6 more cases

The Federal Ministry of health has announced laboratory confirmation of six additional cases among the earlier reported suspected cases of Monkey pox virus. Mrs Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations in the ministry, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja. Akinola said two cases were confirmed each in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom while Enugu State and FCT had one case each.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

