Monkey Pox now in 11 states as WHO lab confirms 6 more cases

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Federal Ministry of health has announced laboratory confirmation of six additional cases among the earlier reported suspected cases of Monkey pox virus. Mrs Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations in the ministry, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja. Akinola said two cases were confirmed each in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom while Enugu State and FCT had one case each.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

