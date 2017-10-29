Monkeypox breaks in Kano State

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Kabul Getso, has confirmed that a suspected case of Monkeypox has been recorded in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state. The commissioner told journalists on Saturday in Kano that blood sample of the victim had been sent to Abuja for clinical verification. He added that, “one of the …

The post Monkeypox breaks in Kano State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

