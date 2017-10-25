Monkeypox: Delta records 3 suspected cases

Delta State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, has said that three suspected cases of monkeypox has been recorded in the state. He made the disclosure yesterday at a media briefing in Asaba . Azinge also said the suspected cases have been isolated and are currently under medical care at an undisclosed location in the […]

Monkeypox: Delta records 3 suspected cases

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

