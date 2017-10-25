Monkeypox: Delta records 3 suspected cases
Delta State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, has said that three suspected cases of monkeypox has been recorded in the state. He made the disclosure yesterday at a media briefing in Asaba . Azinge also said the suspected cases have been isolated and are currently under medical care at an undisclosed location in the […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
