Monkeypox: Nigerian govt confirms new cases

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

​Nigerian ​government has confirmed six additional cases of Monkeypox. The cases are amongst those sent to the World Health Organisation’s laboratory in Dakar, Senegal, a statement by the Ministry of Health said Friday. Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, said two cases each were confirmed in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States, one each in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

