Monkeypox: Nigerian govt confirms new cases

​Nigerian ​government has confirmed six additional cases of Monkeypox. The cases are amongst those sent to the World Health Organisation’s laboratory in Dakar, Senegal, a statement by the Ministry of Health said Friday. Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, said two cases each were confirmed in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States, one each in […]

Monkeypox: Nigerian govt confirms new cases

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

