Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Half of British women, 20% of men sexually harassed at work – survey – RT

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


RT

Half of British women, 20% of men sexually harassed at work – survey
RT
More than half of British women and one out of five men have suffered sexual harassment in the workplace or place of study, according to a survey. The vast majority of them did not report the incident. Some 53 percent of women and 20 percent of men
'Half of women' sexually harassed at work, says BBC surveyBBC News
'More than half of women' sexually harassed at workSTV News
5 live survey – 53% of women have suffered sexual harassmentProlific North

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.