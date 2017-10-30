More trouble for Hushpuppi as his white bestfriend Who Went Viral After They Were Both Spotted Inside A Private Jet Together Calls Him Out

Just after his social media face-off with an ex-friend Mompha was dying down, Instagram big boy Hushpuppi has been called out by his bestfriend Fargo, who he shared photos with some months ago enjoying a private jet ride. According to Abdul who said he doesn’t want to hear anything about Hushpuppi again as Nigerians requested …

The post More trouble for Hushpuppi as his white bestfriend Who Went Viral After They Were Both Spotted Inside A Private Jet Together Calls Him Out appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

